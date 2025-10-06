Nathan Frazer speaks on WWE-TNA dream match: "The world may not be ready"

WWE and TNA are set for an epic clash tomorrow night, as we get NXT vs TNA: ShoWdown. We've seen several TNA stars face off against NXT's best, and now even main roster stars are getting in on the fun. It's been a little more than a year since TNA Wrestling stars began popping up in NXT. First, it was Jordynne Grace and Joe Hendry. By the start of 2025, a multi-year deal was made, guaranteeing fans would see TNA Wrestlers on WWE programming and vice versa. Moose, Ash By Elegance, Mike Santana, and more have crossed the line. Fans have been treated with matches they never imagined would happen, at least not in this fashion. Now, even former NXT stars are being pulled into the conversation for cross-promotional dream matches. Responding to a fan (@SethJoseph95) who put Fraxiom vs Je'Von Evans and Leon Slater, TNA's current and youngest X-Division Champion, up as a must-see match, SmackDown's Nathan Frazer claimed the world might not be able to handle it. Nathan Frazer @WWEFrazerLINKThe world genuinely may not be ready yet&quot;The world genuinely may not be ready yet&quot; -Nathan FrazerFrazer and his partner Axiom, collectively known as Fraxiom, are considered one of the greatest tag teams to ever grace NXT. Right up there with FTR, American Alpha, the Street Profits, and others, Fraxiom earned a strong reputation for great matches. And after last week, it's no wonder someone would want this match.Je'Von Evans and Leon Slater already teamed up on WWE TVIf you're unfamiliar with the situation, you may not know that The Young OG Je'Von Evans and the Youngest In Charge Leon Slater are currently on the path to TNA Bound for Glory. While Mike Santana aims to return the TNA World Title to where it belongs, Evans will try and bring another TNA title to WWE NXT, as he faces Slater at BFG for the X-Division Championship.At just 21 years of age, both Slater and Evans have captured the attention, admiration, and love of the fans in NXT and TNA. The pair have shown a great deal of professional respect to one another, and even teamed up recently.Last week, the two high flyers bested The Culling's Shawn Spears and Niko Vance in a stunning performance on NXT. This match is more than likely what brought up the Fraxiom conversation. If the duo decides to work as a team in the future, more than Fraxiom will need to be worried, as they could take over any division they land in.