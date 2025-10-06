Nathan Frazer speaks on WWE-TNA dream match: "The world may not be ready"

By Greg Bush
Modified Oct 06, 2025 21:02 GMT
Fans are clamoring for a dream match between WWE and TNA talent (Credit: WWE.com)
Fans are clamoring for a dream match between WWE and TNA talent (Credit: WWE.com)

WWE and TNA are set for an epic clash tomorrow night, as we get NXT vs TNA: ShoWdown. We've seen several TNA stars face off against NXT's best, and now even main roster stars are getting in on the fun.

Ad

It's been a little more than a year since TNA Wrestling stars began popping up in NXT. First, it was Jordynne Grace and Joe Hendry. By the start of 2025, a multi-year deal was made, guaranteeing fans would see TNA Wrestlers on WWE programming and vice versa. Moose, Ash By Elegance, Mike Santana, and more have crossed the line. Fans have been treated with matches they never imagined would happen, at least not in this fashion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Now, even former NXT stars are being pulled into the conversation for cross-promotional dream matches. Responding to a fan (@SethJoseph95) who put Fraxiom vs Je'Von Evans and Leon Slater, TNA's current and youngest X-Division Champion, up as a must-see match, SmackDown's Nathan Frazer claimed the world might not be able to handle it.

Ad

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

"The world genuinely may not be ready yet" -Nathan Frazer

Frazer and his partner Axiom, collectively known as Fraxiom, are considered one of the greatest tag teams to ever grace NXT. Right up there with FTR, American Alpha, the Street Profits, and others, Fraxiom earned a strong reputation for great matches. And after last week, it's no wonder someone would want this match.

Je'Von Evans and Leon Slater already teamed up on WWE TV

If you're unfamiliar with the situation, you may not know that The Young OG Je'Von Evans and the Youngest In Charge Leon Slater are currently on the path to TNA Bound for Glory. While Mike Santana aims to return the TNA World Title to where it belongs, Evans will try and bring another TNA title to WWE NXT, as he faces Slater at BFG for the X-Division Championship.

Ad

At just 21 years of age, both Slater and Evans have captured the attention, admiration, and love of the fans in NXT and TNA. The pair have shown a great deal of professional respect to one another, and even teamed up recently.

Last week, the two high flyers bested The Culling's Shawn Spears and Niko Vance in a stunning performance on NXT. This match is more than likely what brought up the Fraxiom conversation. If the duo decides to work as a team in the future, more than Fraxiom will need to be worried, as they could take over any division they land in.

About the author
Greg Bush

Greg Bush

Twitter icon

Greg is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. He has been an avid wrestling fan since he was able to do elbow drops off bunkbeds at the age of three. He's gone through the highs and lows of the Attitude Era, Ruthless Aggression, and PG eras and lived to tell the tale, with his favorite wrestler of all time being Diamond Dallas Page. His other favorite star is the late great Bray Wyatt.

Greg has contributed to sites like Bleacher Report before joining Sportskeeda in 2017 as a content writer and editor. If you've ever checked out the various wrestling shows through our live coverage, chances are you've read Greg's work. Apart from the world within the squared circle, he also keeps track of other sports such as American football, baseball, golf, boxing, and MMA.

His goal with his writing is to be able to mentally take readers right into the action through his words. Greg strives to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate information by always checking and using only the best and most reliable sources.

Know More

These WWE stars may not return on-screen! Who are they?

Quick Links

Edited by Greg Bush
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications