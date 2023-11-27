"Needle mover" "That has to be a record" - Fans react to CM Punk's WWE return generating a MASSIVE NUMBER in 24 hours

Fans are going gaga over CM Punk's return amassing massive numbers on WWE's social media handles.

Punk left WWE in early 2014. For years on end, fans speculated about a possible WWE return for him but it never came to fruition. Last night, Punk finally returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames.

The wrestling world has been abuzz for the past 24 hours or so over CM Punk's big return. His return has reportedly garnered more than 87 million views across WWE's major social media platforms so far. Check out a bunch of fan reactions to the massive number of views that Punk's return registered:

WWE veteran Rob Van Dam recently talked about CM Punk's future

Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam recently had a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter. He stated that no matter where Punk goes, he would do fine for himself. Check out RVD's full comments below:

"CM Punk has a lot of fans and he has done well for himself, both promotion-wise and getting people behind him. It's interesting to see what will happen. It will be fine if he wrestles somewhere else, or he doesn't wrestle. Either way, I'm sure he'll be fine. His lines, which he doesn't want to cross, are written in bolding. Not the most passive person that I've ever met when it comes to a possible slight, when someone could've possibly slighted him, I think he's defensive, like having a chip on his shoulder. I don't know him that well, but he strikes me as that kind of a 'Punk.'" [5:36 - 6:45]

Now that Punk is back in WWE, a long list of epic dream matches is in store for him. Fans would love to see him square off against the likes of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and LA Knight.

What are your thoughts on the massive numbers that Punk's return is generating? Sound off in the comments section below.

