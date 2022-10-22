American actor Christian Navarro, better known for his role in Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why as Tony Padilla, recently shared his thoughts on JBL's recent return to WWE.

John "Bradshaw" Layfield returned on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW as the manager and confidant of Baron Corbin. Following the confirmation of their association, Layfield gave his first interview with WWE on RAW Talk, where he praised Corbin's in-ring ability and stated that the only reason he came back was because of the RAW star.

Christian Navarro recently commented on an Instagram post and stated that he was not convinced that Baron Corbin was the guy:

"They couldn't convince me of Baron Corbin being the guy if he was the only guy they had. I’d rather watch Hogan make a title run," commented Christian Navarro.

Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco comments on JBL's WWE return

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Gerald Brisco spoke highly about his podcast partner's WWE comeback. Brisco even said that the former world champion is back where he belongs.

The Hall of Famer said Layfield's alliance with Corbin will launch the former United States Champion to the next level.

"Back to where he [JBL] belongs. It’s so great to see my podcast partner JBL in a WWE ring. Baron Corbin will gain a tremendous amount of knowledge from the Wrestling God, we saw immediate results tonight when Baron took Dolph [Ziggler] for the 3 count. Big things are in store."

The two WWE Hall of Famers host Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast, which is a trip down memory lane with many guests from the world of pro wrestling.

