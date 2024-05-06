New faction could tarnish Bray Wyatt's legacy, WWE veteran says (Exclusive)

A new Bray Wyatt-themed faction is reportedly set to debut in WWE soon. Vince Russo respects WWE's decision to pay tribute to the late superstar, but he has reservations about the idea.

On August 24, 2023, Wyatt passed away at the age of 36 after suffering a heart attack. According to PW Insider, the recent QR code teases on WWE television will lead to the introduction of a new stable.

Russo has vast experience in the wrestling business as a writer for TNA, WCW, and WWE. Speaking to host Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, he questioned whether the faction idea would work:

"This is very, very, very, very dangerous because what they are attempting to do I tip my hat to," Russo said. "They are looking to honor his legacy, and I tip my hat for that, bro. I give them credit for that. I don't have a problem with that. But, Chris, this is a slippery slope if it's not good because if it's not good they will tarnish his legacy. And, bro, I'm just going on track record alone. I don't have confidence, bro, in WWE creative. I don't." [2:18 – 2:59]

Vince Russo compares Bray Wyatt stable to nixed WWE idea

In 2020, Shane McMahon introduced the RAW Underground concept to WWE television for the first time. The weekly segments pitted two wrestlers against each other in shoot-style fights while other competitors watched on.

Like RAW Underground, Vince Russo believes the Bray Wyatt-themed faction might only last a short time if it is not received well by fans:

"I respect what they're attempting to do, but, man, if they don't pull this off and this becomes another RAW Underground, man, it's gonna be terrible and it's gonna really, really, really leave a bad taste in everybody's mouth. This is really rolling a dice and taking a chance." [3:11 – 3:34]

Russo also gave his thoughts on whether Alexa Bliss should be included in the new stable.

