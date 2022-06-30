"Ugly" - New John Cena Championship belt receives mixed reactions from WWE Universe

WWE has unveiled an all-new custom John Cena legacy championship belt and fans' reactions are split down the middle.

Cena recently marked 20 years in WWE, returning on this week's RAW to join in the celebration of his career with the company. Fans saw Vince McMahon and the locker room pay their respects and admiration to the 16-time world champion.

In celebration of the veteran's 20 years in the business, WWE unveiled a new championship belt on the latest episode of The Bump. The limited-edition legacy title has Cena's trademark catchphrases on the sides and his signature "U Can't See Me" taunt in the middle. Like his iconic titles in the past, the front plate spins.

It'll be available for pre-order from WWE Shop at the end of July!

Many fans of John Cena were thrilled to see the honorary title, which will be available for pre-order on the company's official online shop in late July.

Here are just a few of the positive reactions to the unveiling:

However, not everyone in the WWE Universe was happy to see the belt. Many fans didn't think highly of its design. Here are some of the more negative reactions from the WWE Universe:

Some fans were concerned about how high the price will be for the legacy championship belt since it's a limited edition piece:

Regardless of the reactions to the title itself, it is pretty nice to see WWE celebrate one of their biggest stars and do something for the fans to show their love for John Cena.

WWE Legend wants John Cena to break the world title win record

The Leader of Cenation has accomplished a lot in his historic career, including winning the WWE Championship a staggering 16 times. John Cena is currently tied for world title wins with The Nature Boy Ric Flair, and JBL hopes to see him win it another time as well.

The WWE Hall of Famer made an appearance over on WWE's The Bump and said that John Cena is the perfect candidate to finally break the long-standing record:

"I hope he wins the 17th, I want him to win the 17th. You know, no offense to the Nature Boy out there, but to me it's about Cena. People like to see records broke and he's the right guy to do it. He's one of the most respectful guys,. and like I said earlier he's the best representative of this business, he embodies everything good about this business and I really want to see him, I hope i'm in the arena, win that 17th championship."

The Cenation leader has announced that he has one more run in WWE left in him, but whether he chases the prestige of the world title again remains to be seen. It's going to be interesting to see what Cena has in store for us the next time he returns.

