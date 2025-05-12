New nickname pitched for Damian Priest following WWE Backlash loss

Damian Priest came up short at WWE Backlash this past weekend in St. Louis, but he made such an impact that fans are now pushing for him to be called Mr. Backlash. Priest competed in a Fatal Four-Way match for the United States Championship this past weekend.

In recent years, Priest has shown his full ability at Backlash. The Judgment Day officially came together at the same premium live event in 2022, where Rhea Ripley joined Edge and Damian Priest. In 2023, the former United States Champion faced Bad Bunny in a San Juan Street Fight in Puerto Rico, and his last year's match against Jey Uso in France was one of the best on the card.

The recent Instagram post highlighted Priest's matches at Backlash, including his face-off with The Miz in a Lumberjack match in 2021. Interestingly, the former World Heavyweight Champion has been unable to come out on top in several of these bouts, but was still a memorable addition to the event.

It's even more interesting that Priest has been part of every Backlash for the past five years since Triple H's new PLE format allows only five matches to take place on the show. Many of the company's big names lost out this year.

Is Damian Priest WWE's Mr. Backlash?

Several stars could be seen as Mr. WrestleMania, but perhaps not as obvious as Roman Reigns, who has main evented 10 'Mania.

There are also pitches for stars to become Mr. SummerSlam or Survivor Series, but it would be argued that no one else can compete with Damian Priest for the title of Mr. Backlash, given his form at the event over the past few years.

The former World Champion has been able to push forward following WrestleMania for several years, and fans have now noticed. This comes after he was able to deliver a South of Heaven to Drew McIntyre through tables this year, but reportedly picked up a dental injury midway through the match.

