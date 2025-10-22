"New" WWE champion sends emotional message on anniversary

A popular WWE Superstar sent an emotional message today on social media on the anniversary of her debut with the company. The star in question recently competed in a title match on SmackDown.Zaria took to social media today to reflect on her debut with the company one year ago. The veteran noted that time had gone by so quickly, and it felt like she was living a dream.&quot;1 Year ago today I debuted in WWE. It’s gone by so quickly that it all feels like a dream. I’ve accomplished more than I thought I would in just a year,&quot; she wrote.On last night's episode of NXT, Sol Ruca announced that she was injured. It was also revealed that Zaria would be defending the Women's North American Championship on Sol Ruca's behalf while she was out of action. Zaria claimed that she would not let her tag team partner down and credited her for helping her development in the company for the past year.&quot;A championship that belongs to my partner. Someone that has played such a big role in my growth this past year. The friendship that was so unexpected yet the bond is unbreakable. Stepping into a WWE ring for the first time at Halloween Havoc was such a definitive moment for me and now defending the NA Championship for Sol, is a definitive moment for ZaRuca. This moment means everything to me. I won’t let you down,&quot; she wrote.Zaria and Sol Ruca challenged Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss for the Women's Tag Team Championships earlier this month on WWE SmackDown, but were unable to capture the titles.Vince Russo criticizes Zaria's backstage promo on WWE SmackDownFormer WWE writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on a backstage promo featuring Zaria and Sol Ruca on SmackDown.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo noted that the promotion didn't show the names of the NXT stars during their backstage segment on SmackDown earlier this month. He stated that most fans didn't know who they were and claimed it was a horrible mistake.&quot;I had a laugh too. Maybe it was their third week, but they had those new girls on the show that came from NXT. And already there was no lower third. Can you tell me who they were? Here's what I wrote down - new girls. So the third week, they're on TV and we're supposed to know. No lower third? You guys are horrible, absolutely horrible. I don't know those girls' names, and I just watched the show,&quot; said Russo. Demaine /Rhiyo/Jhea/Rhea &amp;amp; Iyo /WWE AJ @DemaineStokley8LINK@WrestlingFan895 @ZariaWWE_ Happy 1 Year to ZariaOnly time will tell how long the popular star can hold onto the Women's North American Championship in the weeks ahead on NXT.