New WWE signing has officially been confirmed

A new WWE signing has broken their silence on social media today and confirmed that they have joined the company.

The company is coming off a very successful WrestleMania weekand that broke records across the board. The promotion introduced fans to Giulia during NXT Stand & Deliver, and the former champion was shown in the crowd to a great reaction from the crowd in Philadelphia. The company is always looking to find the next big star and one of their latest signings has reacted to joining the company on social media.

Former college football player Julian Baldi has taken to his official X account today to share that he has signed with the promotion. Baldi noted that it had to be kept a secret for a while but can finally announce that he has signed with the promotion. Baldi was a part of the WWE: Next Gen reality TV series on Roku.

"IT’S OFFICIAL - It had to be kept a secret but I can finally announce that I have signed with WWE! Andiamo 📈🇮🇹," he wrote.

WWE SmackDown star explains his heel turn

AJ Styles will be battling LA Knight this Friday night on SmackDown, with the winner going on to face Cody Rhodes at Backlash next month. LA Knight got the better of AJ Styles in a singles match at WWE WrestleMania XL.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, The Phenomenal One explained why his character turned heel on the blue brand. Styles noted that Knight took his spot while he was out with the injury and it angered him.

"It's an attitude. It's reflecting. You're sitting at hime and you're injured and hurt, and somebody [LA knnight] takes advantage f the situation that you're supposed to be in, it'll p*** you off, and that's what I did," he said. [From 00:50 - 01:01]

You can check out the interview with Styles in the video below:

The promotion has never been hotter and has been able to withstand major injuries to Charlotte Flair, CM Punk, and now to Rhea Ripley without missing a beat. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the draft later this month.

