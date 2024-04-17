Major WWE signing set for title shot in debut - Reports

A major WWE signing will reportedly debut in the company with a title match scheduled for later this year.

Giulia was shown in the crowd during NXT Stand & Deliver and got a great reaction from the WWE Universe in attendance at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The former NJPW Strong Women's Champion has returned to Japan to finish her dates with Pro Wrestling NOAH and STARDOM.

According to a new report from Corey Brennan of Fightful Select, Giulia will be working a few matches for Rossy Ogawa's Marigold promotion before training at WWE's Performance Center in June/July. The report added that Giulia is expected to work the NXT Heatwave premium live event on July 7 and the promotion is planning on booking her in a title match right away.

Expand Tweet

It was not disclosed what title the veteran would be competing for at Heatwave. However, the report did not that Giulia is expected to keep her existing ring name rather than be given a new one by the company.

Former WWE writer highlights issue for the company following WrestleMania

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo has questioned why the company has so many of its biggest stars go on a break at the same time following WWE WrestleMania.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, the legend noted that there are far too many stars taking time off at once. Russo questioned why the promotion allowed it to happen and stated that it has caused a lack of star power on RAW and SmackDown:

"People get hurt, people need a rest, you need togive somebody a couple of weeks off. Bro, who's decision was it give everybody off at the same time, lke serious... Gunther, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins... you don't let them all take time off at the same time," he said. [From 24:37 - 24:59]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Rhea Ripley has been the standard in the company's women's division since becoming champion at WrestleMania 39. However, The Judgment Day member was forced to relinquish the Women's World Championship last night on RAW due to injury. Only time will tell which superstar will capture the title next week on the red brand.

Poll : Are you looking forward to Giulia's in-ring debut in WWE? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback