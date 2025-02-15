New WWE talent wants John Cena at WrestleMania; claims being "too good" on the mic

John Cena has vowed to punch his ticket to WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Performance Center talent BJ Ray made a bold statement regarding The Face That Runs The Place.

The Franchise Player will participate in the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber match next month. Joining him inside the Chamber at the premium live event in Toronto, Canada, are Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, CM Punk, and Damian Priest. The final competitor will be determined after the Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor bout on the upcoming Monday Night RAW.

That being said, the WWE LFG reality show premieres on February 16th on A&E. A preview video released by WWE on social media shows Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley scolding newcomer BJ Ray after the latter delivered a promo.

BJ Ray recently took to X/Twitter to boast about his microphone skills. He challenged John Cena to a "promo off" at WrestleMania 41, suggesting a verbal battle between the two.

"Bro I’m too good on the mic 😂 me and Cena gotta have a "promo off" at #WrestleMania," he wrote.

The Undertaker comments on whether John Cena should become a record-breaking 17-time WWE World Champion

The Cenation Leader promised to earn a spot at this year's Showcase of The Immortals to win his 17th World Title. He currently ties Ric Flair's iconic record of 16 world title reigns.

Speaking on the Busted Open After Dark podcast, The Undertaker admitted to having mixed feelings about John Cena potentially surpassing The Nature Boy's world championship record. The WWE Hall of Famer praised Cena's immense contributions, including his tireless work ethic, dedication to the company, and extensive charitable work.

"I've honestly been on the fence. I didn't have a problem; I don't know that I'll have a problem if John [Cena] wins and breaks the record [Ric Flair's 16 world title reigns]. I look at things from not only a business aspect, I think of the way that he did everything, he was the face of the company, he didn't take a day off, he did all the extra media, he did all the Make-A-Wishes, [and] all that stuff," The Deadman said.

Only time will tell if The Franchise Player can win the Men's Chamber match and headline WrestleMania 41 against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title.

