Newest apparent addition to Roman Reigns' Bloodline hits out at WWE fans who doubted him

Sami Zayn hit out at WWE fans who doubted whether he was part of Roman Reigns' Bloodline faction or not.

Sami Zayn kept on trying to join The Bloodline, despite being ignored on multiple occasions. For the past several weeks, Sami has been doing all he can to be a part of the faction in an attempt to regain his respect and credibility in the locker room.

His attempts proved fruitful on a recent episode of SmackDown when he helped The Bloodline to destroy Drew McIntyre. He even delivered a Helluva Kick to the former WWE Champion. Since then, it looks like Zayn is considered an "Honorary Uce" and is currently acting as the group's associate (lackey).

Given The Tribal Chief's recent approval of the Canadian star, Zayn took to Twitter to hit out at WWE fans who doubted his inclusion in The Bloodline.

He tweeted two pictures on the microblogging site. One picture was him looking at The Bloodline via a monitor with the words:

"He think he's on the team."

Another image was a close-up image of him with the words:

"Who looks crazy now?"

WWE may be planning a feud between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in the future

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Kevin Owens interrupted The Bloodline's promo, which didn't sit well with the group.

For most of the segment, the former Intercontinental Champion looked like he was torn between the two parties and tried to be diplomatic.

However, during Owen's match against Jey Uso, Zayn showed some compassion towards his best friend when he hesitated to hit him with a steel chair. This resulted in Jey Uso losing the match, and it looked like not everything was right within The Bloodline.

The former NXT Champion cleared any rumors of a rift between the group when he responded via Twitter that he didn't hit Kevin Owens because he didn't want Jey Uso to lose by DQ.

"To clarify, I didn't hit Kevin Owens because I felt the ref could see me in his periphery, and I didn't want to cause Jey Uso to lose by DQ. I've explained this to The Bloodline, and the issue has been resolved. Friday's championship celebration will proceed as planned. Thank you," Zayn tweeted.

Only time will tell whether this was the case or if Sami genuinely had some compassion towards Owens.

For now, it looks like WWE may be planting some long-term seeds that could end with a feud between Sami & Owens and Roman Reigns' group.

Do you think that Sami Zayn is a part of Roman Reigns' faction? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

