Next week's AEW Dynamite to be headlined by World Title Match

AEW Dynamite has made it a tradition to run down every match and segment for the following week. After a very busy Wednesday night for AEW, we now know the lineup for what looks to be a memorable episode of Dynamite next week. We will see a huge 12-Man Tag Team Match, a Super Wednesday Debate, the in-ring debut of a released WWE Superstar and a AEW World Title Match. This looks to be one of the biggest episodes of Dynamite yet so let's take a closer look.

Lineup for next week's AEW Dynamite

Just two weeks following a three week block of Fyter Fest and Fight For The Fallen, next week's AEW Dynamite looks to be one of the biggest episodes yet as the company sets the stage for AEW All Out on September 5th.

Advertised for next week's Dynamite, we will see the Super Wednesday Debate between rivals Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy, which also will have a mystery moderator.

After a shocking debut saving the TNT Champion on tonight's AEW Dynamite, the former Zack Ryder, now Matt Cardona, will team with Cody to face Alex Reynolds and John Silver of Dark Order. Speaking of the Dark Order, Mr. Brodie Lee will lead a six man team to face AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page as well as The Young Bucks and FTR in a huge 12 Man Tag Team Match.

After his stirring speech making clear his intentions on becoming AEW World Champion, MJF will have an update on his #MJF2020 campaign and challenge for All Out. However, the self proclaimed Face of AEW may have to aim at a new champion following next week's AEW Dynamite.

Tag team partners face off for AEW World Title gold

Following a fun main event No DQ Tornado Tag Team Match win for the babyfaces over Brian Cage and Ricky Starks to end AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Title against No.5 ranked wrestler and his tag team partner for the night, Darby Allin. This match will be a rematch from last November where these two men tore it up in the main event of Dynamite.

This will be a huge opportunity for Allin as it will mark only his second shot at the main title in AEW. It will be interesting to see if their opponents from tonight, Cage and Starks with Taz, will get involved next week. One thing is for certain, whoever walks out with the AEW World Title will have MJF waiting in the wings. Next week's AEW Dynamite is sure to be entertaining from start to finish.