Nia Jax breaks character for heartwarming moment with WWE fan

Nia Jax might be playing a bad girl on WWE television, but she can break out of character occasionally for fans.

Jax wrestled recently at a live event at the BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, Illinois. She faced Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler in a Triple-Threat match for the Women's World Championship. Their match went viral on social media after Ripley used stinkface on Jax.

After the match, The Irresistible Force posed as part of the WWE VIP Experience with a fan. She gladly smiled to pose with the fan dressed up as Alexa Bliss, who is real-life friends with her. They were called Team Rude on and off television.

Team Rude was a popular team back then, especially on social media. Things began to sour as part of a storyline when Alexa Bliss insulted and body-shamed Nia Jax.

It led to a match between the two former best friends at WrestleMania 34, with Jax winning the RAW Women's Championship. Fast forward to six years later, and she is probably on the best run of her career.

Meanwhile, Bliss remains inactive due to maternity leave and has not been on WWE television since January 28 last year. She was initially given time off to get treatment for her skin cancer before announcing her pregnancy in May 2023.

Nia Jax shared canceled plans with Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 34

In an interview with Ring The Belle last year, Nia Jax shared some canceled plans for her match with Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 34.

Enzo Amore was supposed to be the special referee for the match before it was scrapped.

"That was so much fun," Jax said. "It was supposed to go up until I won the title. He was supposed to be a part of that. So he and I had that little love triangle but Lexi was supposed to get in on that and he was supposed to be our guest ref at Mania. I mean, supposed to, obviously, things changed but that's where that was supposed to go." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Amore was fired by WWE a couple of months before WrestleMania 34.

