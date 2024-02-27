Nia Jax breaks character in hilarious clip with fellow WWE star

Nia Jax has broken character ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW and shared a hilarious video with a fellow superstar.

The Irresistible Force battled Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship in the main event, of the recently concluded Elimination Chamber 2024. She gave The Eradicator everything she could handle and even put the champion through the announcer's table during the match. However, Rhea Ripley was too much for Nia Jax to overcome and The Judgment Day member retained the title after connecting with the Riptide for a pinfall victory.

Tiffany Stratton, Becky Lynch, Naomi, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, and Bianca Belair competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the premium live event. Becky Lynch emerged victorious and is set to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Nia Jax broke character on Instagram today and shared a hilarious clip with former NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton. She noted that she loved her time in Australia in her Instagram post below.

"Would do it all over again! Loved me some Australia 🇦🇺 🦘", she wrote.

Nia Jax names NXT star she would love to have a match against

Nia Jax has been very impressive since her return to the company last September and has made it known that she would like to face an NXT star someday.

She returned to the company on the September 11, 2023, edition of RAW and ruined the Women's World Championship match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez. She picked up an impressive victory over Becky Lynch on the Day 1 episode of WWE RAW but came up short in her opportunity to become Women's World Champion at Elimination Chamber 2024.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae in an exclusive interview last month, the veteran praised NXT star Lash Legend. Jax added that she is an incredible talent and hopes to have a match against her sometime down the line.

"You know I have been saying it, Lash Legend is an incredible talent I see in NXT. And I would love to get in the ring with her." [1:56 onwards]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Nia Jax has proven to be an imposing superstar on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see if the promotion has anything substantial planned for the veteran at WrestleMania 40.

