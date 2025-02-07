Nia Jax calls popular WWE star a "little b****" ahead of SmackDown

Nia Jax brutally insulted a major WWE Superstar ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown. Tonight's edition of the blue brand will air live from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Jax to become the WWE Women's Champion on the January 3, 2025, episode of SmackDown. Yesterday, Stratton took a shot at Jax and suggested that she wear a trash bag to the ring. Jax responded to Stratton today and demanded that she start putting some respect on her name.

"You better put some respect on my name you little Bit**!!" she wrote.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Stratton and Jax used to be in alliance before The Buff Barbie cashed in her Money in the Bank contract last month on WWE SmackDown. The Irresistible Force also challenged Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25 but came up short in the match.

Bill Apter claims Nia Jax made a major mistake at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently stated that Nia Jax made a mistake during her title match against Rhea Ripley last month at Saturday Night's Main Event.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling following the Women's World Championship match at Saturday Night's Main Event, Apter noted that Jax took too long to hit The Annihilator during the match. He suggested that Jax could have won the match if she'd remained focused.

"That match was similar to what I predicted. The champion would have a hard time at the beginning but eventually power out and show how excellent she is by giving the Riptide which is a dangerous ride onto the giant, Nia Jax. One of the things with Nia Jax if we're talking technical what she did wrong was that when she was on the top rope several times getting ready for the Annihilator, she stood there and posed for the fans, and made so much of a spectacle of herself. She should have just followed up and tried to pin her," Apter said.

Jax competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match last weekend but was eliminated by Charlotte Flair. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the veteran on the road to WrestleMania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback