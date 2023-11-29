Nia Jax calls WWE out over recent botch

Nia Jax has called WWE out over a botched stat that was recently presented to fans at a live event.

Jax is billed from San Diego, California, but she was actually born in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, as that is where her grandmother lives. She then grew up in Hawaii. The 39-year-old grappler won the RAW Women's Championship in 2018, plus the Women's Tag Team Championship in 2020 and 2021, making her the first Australian female champion in company history.

Fans watching RAW this week saw a "Superstar Facts" graphic on Rhea Ripley. The graphic mentioned that the current Women's World Champion is also the "first ever female Australian Champion" in company history. A fan pointed this out on X this week, and Jax responded by calling her employer out.

"Ahem @wwe, check your stats," she wrote.

The Judgment Day's Mami has not responded to what The Irrestible Force had to say as of this writing, but she did re-tweet the same graphic posted by another WWE fan on X.

Nia Jax receives message from WWE Hall of Famer

Monday's WWE RAW saw Nia Jax defeat Zoey Stark. This was a rematch of their singles bout on the September 25th RAW, which Jax also won on her return to WWE.

Following Monday's win, The Rock's cousin received a tweet from Ric Flair. The Nature Boy welcomed Jax back home, and wrote that she was looking good. Charlotte Flair later responded to the message sent to her longtime friend by her father.

Jax is receiving somewhat of a push as her comeback continues. After defeating Stark in the aforementioned return match, Jax went on to lose to Raquel Rodriguez by DQ on October 9th, but then defeated her on the November 20th show. Her only other TV matches since returning were losses in multi-person bouts - the Crown Jewel Fatal 5 Way on November 4th, with Rodriguez, Stark, Shayna Baszler and winner Rhea Ripley, plus the RAW Battle Royal on November 6th, won by Stark.

