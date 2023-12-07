Nia Jax comments on hilarious WWE RAW botch

Nia Jax has reacted to a hilarious botch that occurred this past Monday night on WWE RAW.

The Irresistible Force returned to the company in September, costing Raquel Rodriguez her opportunity at the Women's World Championship. Jax has been dominant since her return to the company and picked up another impressive victory on the red brand this past Monday.

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax squared off in a singles match against each other. Baszler gave it everything she could but simply could not overcome her former tag team partner. Jax picked up the victory, but fans noticed an awkward moment during the match.

A fan (Patrick the Heel) on X posted a video of Nia completely missing Baszler with her attempt at a stink face. He claimed that Jax was the only person on the planet who could botch the move.

Jax took to social media to react to the humorous video of her botching the move. It appears that the veteran is willing to laugh at herself, as seen in her reaction below.

Bill Apter believes Nia Jax would be a great first opponent for Jade Cargill in WWE

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently suggested that Nia Jax and Jade Cargill have a rivalry on WWE television.

Cargill spent a few years in All Elite Wrestling and went undefeated as TBS Champion before dropping the title to Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing earlier this year. She wrapped up her tenure with the promotion with another loss to Statlander in September before signing with WWE. The Big Jade has made several television appearances but has not yet competed in a match for the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter claimed that Jax would be a great first opponent for Cargill. He added that the former TBS Champion could become the first lady to slam Jax in the ring.

"She [Jade Cargill] could be the first lady to slam Nia Jax to make a really big impact because she's got that whole muscle-building thing going on, that power. And Nia Jax is destroying everybody, so if they want to bring her fairly quickly, that would be a hell of a thing," said Bill Apter. [From 0:30 to 0:58]

You can check out the video below:

Rhea Ripley successfully defended the Women's World Championship against Zoey Stark at Survivor Series, and there doesn't appear to be an end to her title reign in sight. Only time will tell if Jax will get the chance to battle The Eradicator for the title in a singles match down the line.

