Nia Jax has hilarious response to her booking following WWE return

Nia Jax has hilariously responded to a question ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW.

This week's episode of the red brand is the final RAW before WWE Royal Rumble 2024 this Saturday night. Drew McIntyre is scheduled to take on The Judgment Day's Damian Priest in a singles match tonight. McIntyre released a new video on social media today and took a shot at several stars in the RAW locker room.

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk are set to meet face-to-face tonight in the ring. The American Nightmare sent an interesting message to the controversial star ahead of tonight's show. American Alpha's Chad Gable will square off with Ivar, and Ivy Nile will take on Valhalla in a singles match tonight as well.

The X account Covalent TV asked fans if they have enjoyed Nia Jax's work since her return last September. The Irresistible Force hilariously responded to the question by saying "nah," as seen in her post below:

"😂 nah," he wrote

Expand Tweet

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long wants to see Nia Jax win the Royal Rumble

WWE legend Teddy Long is hoping to see his "girlfriend" Nia Jax win the Women's Royal Rumble match this Saturday night.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long praised Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and noted that she is doing an outstanding job. Long jokingly referred to Jax as his girlfriend and predicted that she would win the Women's Royal Rumble match:

"Rhea Ripley, my god. She's doing an outstanding job. This woman is outstanding. I don't really take the time to sit and watch things. I mean, I'll watch, but then I'll move on to something else. But she can hook me. I watched her promos, she's great and she's also great in the ring and she has what it takes. To get back to my girlfriend Nia Jax, I already explained to her, I told Nia that if you don't get this thing, I'll kick her to the curb. So Nia's bringing it home." (1:49-2:43)

You can check out the full video below:

Nia Jax picked up a stunning victory over Becky Lynch on the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW and recently had a confrontation with the Women's World Champion. Only time will tell which superstar will win the Women's Royal Rumble match on January 27.

Would you like to see Jax win the Women's Royal Rumble? Which WWE Superstar will you be rooting for in the match this weekend? Sound off in the comments section below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.