Nia Jax makes joke out of WrestleMania omission

Nia Jax made a hilarious comment today on social media about not being booked for a match at WWE WrestleMania.

The Irresistible Force battled Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at Elimination Chamber 2024 but came up short. Becky Lynch won the Elimination Chamber match to earn a title match against The Eradicator at WrestleMania XL this weekend. Lynch picked up an impressive victory over Jax in a Last Woman Standing match last month on the red brand.

Ahead of WrestleMania XL, Nia Jax took to social media to joke about not being booked for a match at The Grandest Stage of Them All. She humorously wondered if anything was going on this weekend in her post.

Check it out below:

"So... anything going on this weekend?"

Expand Tweet

WWE RAW star calls out Nia Jax

Alpha Academy's Maxxine Dupri has disclosed that she has not forgotten about Nia Jax eliminating her during a Battle Royal last year.

The 26-year-old debuted as Max Dupri's sister in the Maximum Male Models faction. Max Durpi is now known as LA Knight on SmackDown, and faction members Mace and Mansoor were released from the company. Maxxine Dupri has since joined Alpha Academy with Otis and Chad Gable after the group was disbanded.

She has only competed in 15 matches so far in her career. She and Ivy Nile picked up a victory over Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell this past Monday night on WWE RAW. Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, Dupri revealed she wants revenge against Jax and added that the veteran "needs to get hurt."

"Nia Jax. Because let's not forget the Battle Royale. When I was celebrating and she eliminated me for literally no reason except for to be mean. She needs to get hurt. I need to get my lick back."

You can check out the interview below:

Jax has been very impressive since her return to the promotion last year. Only time will tell if she will make an appearance during WrestleMania weekend or is entirely off the card for the Premium Live Event.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Do you think Nia Jax deserves a match at WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion