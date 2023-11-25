Nia Jax reacts to video of Ronda Rousey being beaten up by 35-year-old star

Nia Jax has reacted to a clip of a former WWE Superstar beating up Ronda Rousey in a recent match.

Ronda Rousey recently returned to the ring following her WWE exit. She has been competing in tag team matches alongside her real-life friend Marina Shafir since her exit from WWE.

Shafir and Rousey recently defeated Athena and Billie Starkz in tag team action on ROH Honor Club TV. A fan shared a compilation video soon after, showing Athena beating up Ronda Rousey during the match. Athena famously wrestled in WWE under the moniker 'Ember Moon.' She was released in 2021, after which she signed up with AEW.

Nia Jax noticed the video and reacted to it as can be seen below:

Expand Tweet

Also read: Ronda Rousey takes a major shot at Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins

Nia Jax once complained to WWE about Ronda Rousey being reckless in the ring

Three years ago, Nia Jax appeared on Paige's Twitch stream, and revealed that she had once talked to WWE about Ronda Rousey being unsafe in the ring. Jax had noticed that her best friend, Alexa Bliss, was "continuously getting hurt" while working with a superstar that she didn't initially name.

"I remember back when... I am not gonna mention any names but Lexi was working an angle, she was continuously getting hurt, in a certain angle with somebody. And I remember her not saying anything, specifically because she wanted to be a team player. Like, she was so nervous, she wanted to be a team player, she wanted to be somebody like, 'oh, I can do this', but me, personally, from the outside, looking in, I was so angry."

Nia Jax later revealed to Alex McCarthy that she was talking about Ronda Rousey. The Baddest Woman on the Planet feuded with Bliss in mid-2018 and it led to a RAW Women's title match at SummerSlam that Bliss lost. Rousey held the belt until WrestleMania 35 where she lost it to Becky Lynch in the main event.

Are you enjoying Rousey's current run? Sound off in the comments section below.