Nia Jax sends a message to the WWE Universe following her return at Royal Rumble

Nia Jax made her shocking return to WWE last night at the Women's Royal Rumble match. She was entrant #30 and made her way to the ring as the crowd at the Alamodome was in shock. Nia reminded everyone of her strength upon entering the match and threw some of the female superstars around with ease.

However, Nia's appearance in the Women's Royal Rumble didn't last long, as everyone decided to team up on The Irresistible Force. Nia was forced over the top rope and didn't play much of a factor in the match.

Cody Rhodes had won the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier in the night as the 30th entrant, but Jax didn't have the same luck. Rhea Ripley ran the gauntlet and emerged victorious after being the first entrant in this year's Women's Royal Rumble match.

Nia took to Twitter following her return to post an image of herself walking into the ring last night at WWE Royal Rumble along with a heart emoji.

Nia Jax on working with Alexa Bliss in WWE

Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss had an entertaining rivalry in WWE and are good friends in real life. Jax defeated Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 34 to capture the RAW Women's Championship and defeated her again at WrestleMania Backlash 2018.

The 38-year-old was recently a guest on the Wives of Wrestling podcast and discussed her career during the show. She spoke about Bliss and Mickie James mocking her appearance and the negative reaction it garnered from fans.

Nia also shared that she collaborated with Alexa on their feud, and it was one of the only times that the WWE Universe got behind her.

"Well, it was really cool because it was something that Lexi and I were able to collaborate together on it," Nia Jax said. "And it was so funny because she would get so evil, and people were like, how dare they make fun of -- and if anybody knows Vince like Vince loves to make the obvious and expand it. Like there was a promo where Mickie [James] and her were just making fun of the way I looked and my size, and people just went nuts on Twitter. And so to me, it was like, making it more real and made it better with everybody. People were like, F*ck Alexa! F*ck Mickie! They were really behind me. It was the only time anybody was f*cking behind me in the company, but they were really behind me."

Nia Jax has had some highs and some lows in WWE throughout her career. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for The Irresistible Force this time around.

Did you enjoy Nia Jax's return last night during WWE Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments section below.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes