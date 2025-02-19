Nia Jax sends one-word message after 40-year-old star makes stunning WWE debut

Nia Jax has sent out a message after a wrestling veteran made his WWE debut on the latest episode of NXT. The Irresistible Force seems to be elated after seeing Moose showing up in the company, thanks to its partnership with TNA Wrestling.

The Stamford-based promotion's partnership with Total Nonstop Wrestling has provided crossover opportunities to multiple talented performers. Now, one of TNA's biggest and longest-tenured stars, Moose, has shown up on WWE TV. The 40-year-old appeared on this week's episode of NXT, where he confronted NXT Champion Oba Femi to set up a match between them down the line.

If this wasn't enough, Moose's debut match in WWE was also confirmed, with the veteran star putting his X Division Title on the line against Lexis King next week. As expected, the debut has led to a flurry of reactions from the wrestling world. Nia Jax, too, couldn't hide her excitement and reacted to the appearance on X/Twitter.

"Moose!!!!!!!" Jax tweeted.

Considering how big a star Moose is, there's little chance WWE would have him lose to Lexis King, especially when they are building him to face Oba Femi.

Nia Jax is in awe of Jacob Fatu's rise in WWE

Though she might be a heel, Nia Jax rarely hesitates to shower praise on her colleagues outside the ring. In a recent interview, Jax spoke glowingly of Jacob Fatu and how he had risen through the ranks in no time in WWE. The female star also praised his in-ring abilities and firmly believed he was destined for greatness.

"Anybody needs to be worried about him and one of the most talented human beings I've ever seen step into a ring. One of my favorite stories is when he was going through his troubles and he was watching the boys on TV and changing his life around, you know, look at him. Like he had the opportunity and he took it upon himself to get better. Look where he is now. He's probably at the top, almost to the top, actually. Like he's, I have nothing but great things to say about him. When I watch him, I'm always in awe of what he does."

Another sign of Jacob Fatu's rising stock is the recent reports that suggest he could be gearing up for a marquee match against Solo Sikoa at WrestleMania 41.

