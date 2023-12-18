Nia Jax shares blunt one-word reaction to hilarious botch

WWE Superstar Nia Jax has shared a blunt one-word reaction to a hilarious botch.

The Irresistible Force made her stunning return to the company on the September 11 edition of RAW earlier this year. She competed in the Fatal 5-Way match for the Women's World Championship at Crown Jewel last month but Rhea Ripley was able to retain the title.

On this past Monday's edition of WWE RAW, Becky Lynch called out Nia Jax and the two stars traded words. Jax accidentally busted open Lynch back in 2018 and it led to The Man's iconic moment in the crowd ahead of Survivor Series.

Jax took to social media today to respond to a fan who shared a video of a recent botch. The 39-year-old went to give Shayna Baszler a stinkface at a live event but completely missed her target. Jax reacted to the video with a blunt one-word message as seen in her post below.

"Botched," she wrote.

Nia Jax claims WWE star is the female Head of the Table

Nia Jax recently praised WWE SmackDown star Charlotte Flair and claimed that she is the female version of Roman Reigns.

Charlotte Flair suffered a knee injury during her bout with Asuka last Friday night on WWE SmackDown. Unfortunately, recent reports suggest that the injury is significant and that Flair will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview earlier this year, Jax shared that she had amazing chemistry with Asuka and claimed that Charlotte Flair is at the top of the division. She claimed that Flair was "The Head of the Women's Table" and complimented several other superstars.

"I'm obsessed with Asuka," Jax said. "I had such amazing chemistry with Asuka. Charlotte is just top tier, The Head of the Women's Table. All the women are incredible. I like seeing what Zoey Stark is doing, teaming up with Trish [Stratus]. I love Dakota Kai, I love IYO SKY." [4:26 – 4:42]

Nia Jax has been dominant since her return to the company. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the storyline between Jax and Lynch in the weeks ahead on RAW.

