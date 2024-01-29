Nia Jax shares major brag following WWE Royal Rumble

WWE RAW star Nia Jax has boasted about her dominant performance last night during the Women's Royal Rumble match. She picked up eight eliminations in the bout but believes she should be credited for nine.

The Women's Royal Rumble match kicked off the premium live event last night at Tropicana Field. Naomi returned to the company for the first time since 2022 and had an impressive showing in the match. The former SmackDown Women's Champion revealed in a heartfelt message after the show that she was happy to be back in the company.

R-Truth returned from over a year off from injury at Survivor Series 2023 and believes that he is a valued member of The Judgment Day faction. The veteran got confused during the premium live event last night and tried to enter the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Nia Jax sent the 52-year-old over the top rope and took to social media to brag about the moment. A fan noted that The Irresistible Force had eight eliminations last night, and Jax responded that she should get credit for nine after launching R-Truth out of the ring.

WWE RAW star Nia Jax on the allegations against Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon resigned from TKO Group Holdings and WWE on Friday night. The 78-year-old decided to step away after being accused of sex trafficking a former employee in a new lawsuit.

Speaking with Haus of Wrestling's Nick Hausman during WWE Media Day ahead of the premium live event, Nia Jax was asked if the lawsuit against Vince McMahon impacted her mentality heading into the show.

The 39-year-old claimed it didn't impact her because she is all about business. Jax noted that the company will move forward and continue to put on amazing shows.

"Oh, it doesn’t, you know, I’m all business, and this business is built on hard work and dedication, and that’s what every single wrestler in this room is doing right now, and so we just move forward. And we’re gonna put on an amazing show," said Nia Jax.

The RAW star is rumored to face Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 next month. It will be interesting to see if Jax can dethrone The Eradicator if the rumored match comes to fruition.

