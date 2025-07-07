Nia Jax shows off stunning new look ahead of WWE RAW

Nia Jax showed off a stunning new look ahead of this week's edition of WWE RAW. Tonight's show will air live from Rhode Island and is the final episode of the red brand before Evolution 2025.

Jax has not been in action since Tiffany Stratton defeated her in a Last Woman Standing match to retain the WWE Women's Championship on the June 27 edition of SmackDown.

The former champion took to Instagram ahead of tonight's RAW to show off a stunning new look while attending a San Diego Padres game at Petco Park. Survivor Series 2025 will be taking place at the venue later this year.

"Hometown 🫶🏽. So much fun at the Padres game last night. Pretty awesome moment to see my face on the Petco tron 🙌🏽. I remember when I sat in the nosebleed seats at the park watching the games. It’s going to be insane when WWE comes back here to Petco park for Survivor Series in November," wrote Nia Jax.

Tiffany Stratton was confronted by WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus last Friday night on SmackDown. The Buff Barbie will be defending her title against the legend at Evolution 2025 this Sunday night at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long praises Nia Jax

Wrestling legend Teddy Long recently spoke highly of Nia Jax and shared that he would always be rooting for her.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Long noted that The Irresistible Force was a good friend of his. The legend added that he loved Nia Jax to death and added that she was a great person as well.

"Well, I'm just glad to see Nia doing whatever she's doing. Any match they put her in, you know, I'm always rooting for her. We tease about her being my baby's mom and all that stuff, but actually, she's just a real good friend of mine. She's such a sweetheart of a person, has a great attitude, and is somebody you don't mind talking to, you know what I mean? So, I'm just all for Nia. I love her to death, man, and so I hope everything happens in her favor," he said. [From 0:39 to 01:11]

You can check out Long's heartfelt comments in the video below:

It will be fascinating to see if WWE has any plans for Nia Jax at Evolution 2025 this Sunday night.

