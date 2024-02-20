Nia Jax spotted with new look ahead of WWE RAW

Nia Jax has been spotted with a new look ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW. The Irresistible Force is scheduled to battle Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship this Saturday night at WWE Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia.

The veteran competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match on January 27 but did not get the result she was hoping for. Former AEW star Jade Cargill showed off her incredible strength and sent Jax over the top rope by herself. However, Bayley was the last woman standing and will challenge Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40 in April.

Last night in Fresno, California, Nia Jax defeated Alpha Academy's Maxxine Dupri in a singles match and also annoyed WWE interviewer Byron Saxton. Jax had a curly new hairstyle at last night's event, and you can check it out in the post below.

Expand Tweet

Nia Jax praises WWE NXT star Lash Legend

Nia Jax recently complimented an NXT star and hopes to battle the 26-year-old on WWE television.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae in an exclusive interview, the 39-year-old complimented NXT star Lash Legend and noted that she is very talented. The former RAW Women's Champion added that she would love to share the ring with the NXT star in the future.

"You know I have been saying it, Lash Legend is an incredible talent I see in NXT. And I would love to get in the ring with her." [1:56 onwards]

You can check out the interview with Jax in the video below:

Nia Jax returned to the company last September and has established herself as a viable threat on the red brand. She stunned the WWE Universe by defeating Becky Lynch on the Day 1 edition of RAW earlier this year and has the chance to do it again this Saturday at Elimination Chamber 2024.

Who will you be rooting for in the Women's World Championship match at WWE Elimination Chamber? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.