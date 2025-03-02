Nia Jax takes brutal shot at fans following WWE Elimination Chamber

Nia Jax took a massive shot at WWE fans in Canada following Elimination Chamber 2025. The former Women's Champion was in action in a Tag Team Match at the PLE last night in Toronto, Canada.

The Irresistible Force teamed up with Candice LeRae to fight Tiffany Stratton and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at Elimination Chamber. Stratus got a tremendous reaction from her hometown crowd in Toronto, and wound up getting the victory alongside The Buff Barbie.

Following her loss at Elimination Chamber, Jax took to social media today to mock the wrestling fans in Canada, who had made their feelings known to the former Women's Champion at the PLE. She took a shot at the entire country and you can check it out in her Instagram post below.

"Canada is 💩 hole," she wrote.

Jax had defeated Bayley to capture the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2024 and had an impressive reign with the title. She used to be in an alliance with Stratton, but the 25-year-old betrayed her on the January 3, 2025, episode of SmackDown.

Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Jax to become champion and is scheduled to defend the title against Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41.

WWE Hall of Famer praises Nia Jax

WWE legend Teddy Long recently shared some kind words about SmackDown Superstar Nia Jax.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Long said that he was always rooting for the veteran. He added that she was a very good friend of his, and that he loved her to death.

"Well, I'm just glad to see Nia doing whatever she's doing. Any match they put her in, you know, I'm always rooting for her. We tease about her being my baby's mom and all that stuff, but actually, she's just a real good friend of mine. She's such a sweetheart of a person, has a great attitude, and is somebody you don't mind talking to, you know what I mean? So, I'm just all for Nia. I love her to death, man, and so I hope everything happens in her favor," he said. [0:39-1:11]

You can check out the video below for Long's comments:

Jax had a dominant 2024, but the start of this year has not been the best for her. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the 40-year-old on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

