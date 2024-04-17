Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and more WWE stars react to Maxxine Dupri's stunning look from RAW

Maxxine Dupri cosplayed a WWE legend during last night's edition of RAW in Montreal and several stars have reacted on social media.

The Alpha Academy member and Ivy Nile battled Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell in a tag team match last night on the red brand. The two teams have faced each other three times since the March 11 edition of RAW. LeRae and Hartwell won the match that lasted under four minutes. Dupri cosplayed WWE legend Nikki Gracia aka Nikki Bella last night during her match.

She took to her Instagram following RAW to show off the outfit and noted she felt fearless, which was a word often seen on Bella's ring gear.

Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, The Bella Twins (Garcia Twins), and many more stars commented on Dupri's post. There were also a bunch of WWE Superstars who liked the post as well and you can check out some of the reactions in the image below.

Stars react to Dupri cosplaying Bella on RAW.

Maxxine Dupri shoots down rumors of joining WWE RAW faction

Maxxine Dupri is currently a member of Alpha Academy with Chad Gable and Otis on the RAW roster.

Speaking with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview earlier this year, Dupri was asked if she would want to join Imperium. Ludwig Kaiser attempted to flirt with Maxxine Dupri during Gunther's rivalry with Chad Gable last year but it didn't lead to anything.

Dupri scoffed at the idea of joining Imperium and claimed that she would be a part of Alpha Academy until the day she dies.

"No I would literally never, period. Especially not for Imperium, oh my god. It's just like ugh [gags]. No, literally no. I have no other words, no. I am literally Alpha Academy to my core till I die," she said. [From 01:30 onwards]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Chad Gable turned heel following the main event of last night's edition of WWE RAW. Sami Zayn defeated the veteran to retain the Intercontinental Championship in his hometown of Montreal.

Gable didn't handle the loss well and brutally attacked the Intercontinental Champion after the match. It will be fascinating to see how Alpha Academy reacts to Chad Gable's attitude change in the weeks ahead.

