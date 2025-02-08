Nic Nemeth fails to secure WWE title

Nic Nemeth (FKA Dolph Ziggler) recently competed in a WWE championship match for the first time since his departure from the Stamford-based promotion. This contest took place in TNA Wrestling.

The star was released from WWE in September 2023. He is currently signed to TNA Wrestling. The Natural held the TNA World Championship for 183 days before Joe Hendry dethroned him at the Genesis event last month.

In the latest episode of IMPACT, Nic and his brother, Ryan Nemeth, faced Nathan Frazer and Axiom for the NXT Tag Team Championship. In the closing moments of the encounter, as Ryan attempted to use a steel chair, the erstwhile Dolph Ziggler surprisingly intervened. This distraction allowed Fraxiom to capitalize and retain the NXT Tag Team Title.

Nic Nemeth says WWE legend wrestling in TNA would be game-changing

The Most Wanted Man recently made a bold claim about having a multi-time world champion compete in TNA Wrestling. Nic Nemeth spoke about this after the recent multi-year partnership between TNA and WWE.

In an interview with The Takedown on SI, the 44-year-old highlighted the possible impact on the Nashville-based promotion if John Cena performs in TNA during his Retirement Tour. He suggested Cena's presence would create a high level of interest among wrestlers seeking a final match against the 16-time World Champion, ultimately enhancing TNA Wrestling's reputation.

"He's not even going to be able to get to everything because everybody's probably, just like Tanahashi, like everyone's like dying to get in the ring with him one more time because it's the last one, but man, it would, it'd be game-changing for [TNA]. It would just help us one more notch at kicking a**, if we got John here on that deal, on that partnership," Nemeth said.

Only time will tell if Nemeth will challenge for a singles NXT championship as part of this ongoing crossover between the wrestling promotions.

