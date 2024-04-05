Nic Nemeth (FKA Dolph Ziggler) picks up major victory outside of WWE

Former WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler, now known as Nic Nemeth, has picked up an impressive victory ahead of WrestleMania this weekend. Josh Bartnett's Bloodsport aired live today and featured several huge stars on the card.

Nic Nemeth, formerly known in WWE as Dolph Ziggler, battled "Speedball" Mike Bailey at Bloodsport X today. The two stars went back and forth in front of a very energetic crowd. However, it was Nemeth who stood tall in the end and submitted Bailey with a choke. After the match, the two stars shook hands before Nemeth made his way backstage.

Nemeth spent 19 years with WWE before being released last September. He had a remarkable career in the company and is a former World Heavyweight Champion. The Showoff has since appeared in TNA Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling following his departure from the company.

Nic Nemeth explains why he was released by WWE

Nic Nemeth recently shared that he asked for his release from the company due to how he was booked over the past few years.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the veteran spoke about his time in the company coming to an end. The 43-year-old noted that he was spending too much time on the bench and most fans knew he was going to lose whenever he appeared on television.

"No because the last couple of years I've been kinda [saying], 'Hey, I'm gonna get out of here, take a break, leave.' I go, 'I'm sitting on the bench a lot.' And that's okay, sometimes that's your place, and I was constantly a 'break glass in case of main-eventer emergency,' and I appreciate that to a point, but even then at that point I had to go, listen, it's one thing to where people think I might not win but we'll see, but when eight-year-old kids are going, 'You're gonna lose, we know,' I can only do so much." [5:10 – 5:46]

Nic Nemeth is one of the best in-ring talents on the planet but was rarely at the top of the card while in WWE. It will be fascinating to see what the veteran has planned moving forward in the world of professional wrestling.

