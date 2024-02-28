Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) sends a four-word message about his major championship win outside WWE

Former WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler (now Nic Nemeth) has shared an important message with the fans about his major title win outside of the Stamford-based promotion.

After his WWE release in September 2023, The Showoff made his New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) debut at the Wrestle Kingdom 18 event. Upon his arrival, Nemeth got into a brawl with David Finlay after he won the inaugural IWGP Global Championship.

The blood between Ziggler and the Bullet Club member led to the Japanese wrestling promotion officially announcing a singles match between the two men for the title.

Nic Nemeth made history at NJPW's The New Beginning in Sapporo! The 43-year-old star triumphed over Finlay in the main event, securing the prestigious IWGP Global Championship and becoming only the second wrestler ever to hold the coveted title.

Following his World Wrestling Entertainment exit, The Showoff captured his first title in New Japan Pro Wrestling, sharing the good news with a four-word message.

"A WINNER IS YOU! 勝者はあなたです," he wrote.

Check out Ziggler's tweet below:

Dolph Ziggler's request to be released from WWE was denied immediately

The former World Heavyweight Champion recently revealed that his release request from the Stamford-based promotion was rejected. Following his 19-year tenure with the global juggernaut, Nemeth embarked on a new "Wanted Man" journey in TNA Wrestling and even NJPW.

In an interview with the Japanese wrestling promotion, Nemeth disclosed that he asked WWE to release him several times, but the company denied his request.

“I started realizing, 'Okay, I’m a mainstay here; I’m needed.' But I got to a point where I was ready to go. I’d asked the company a few different times whether I was ready to go, and they told me I was signed and they weren’t letting me go. So, I started asking them, ‘Hey, can I start doing this? Can I start something else?' So, I was prepared to be done and to start exploring other avenues,” revealed Nic Nemeth.

His accession to the IWGP Global Championship is just the start of a potentially glorious era for the former WWE Superstar. The wrestling world will be excited to see if Dolph Ziggler captures another title in TNA Wrestling.

