Nic Nemeth (fka WWE's Dolph Ziggler) shares reflective post following debut at TNA Hard to Kill 2024

Several former WWE Superstars who were released last year have been appearing in other promotions lately. Last night, Nic Nemeth (FKA Dolph Ziggler) made his debut at TNA Wrestling's Hard to Kill event. After the pay-per-view, he shared a reflective post on social media.

WWE released Dolph Ziggler after nearly two decades with the promotion. A Grand Slam Champion, his skills in the squared circle are widely respected, but his prominence had diminished over the past few years under different creative regimes before he was ultimately released.

Last night, Nic Nemeth made his TNA Wrestling debut when he appeared at the end of Hard to Kill and confronted new TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose, whom Nemeth hit with a Superkick and a ZigZag. After the event, he shared a photo of the event's set on X.

Nemeth is set to have his first match for the promotion at Snake Eyes against The Rascalz' Zachary Wentz.

More WWE Superstars apart from Dolph Ziggler were at TNA Hard to Kill 2024

Last year, several WWE stars were released from the promotion after its merger with Endeavor. The cuts included popular names such as Dolph Ziggler, Shelton Benjamin, Mustafa Ali, Maximum Male Models, Top Dolla, Dana Brooke, and many more.

In December 2023, the non-compete clauses expired for several stars, and they started promoting their next moves in the world of professional wrestling. Meanwhile, IMPACT Wrestling announced its intention to rebrand as TNA.

Last night, TNA Wrestling produced its first event under the rebrand: Hard to Kill. AJ Francis (aka Dolla) had a segment during the event where he came to hype up his upcoming music video.

Meanwhile, Dana Brooke, now known as Ash by Elegance, was also seen at the event during the TNA Knockouts World Championship match between Trinity and Jordynne Grace.

