Nick Aldis breaks silence ahead of WWE Draft

Nick Aldis has broken his silence ahead of the first day of the WWE Draft this Friday night on SmackDown. This week's edition of the blue brand will air live from Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The draft is almost here and some surprising names have been made eligible to be selected. Former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is available to be drafted on Friday's edition of SmackDown. The Visionary has not been seen since WrestleMania XL. Braun Strowman is also eligible to be drafted next Monday on RAW and he has not competed in a match since last May due to injury.

SmackDown GM Nick Aldis has taken to social media today to deliver an important reminder. He noted that Day 1 of the WWE Draft is on Friday night and you can check out his post below.

"Draft Day 1 is right around the corner...," he wrote.

WWE SmackDown GM Nick Aldis on his future as a wrestler

Nick Aldis is a former NWA Champion and had an impressive wrestling career before becoming an authority figure in the promotion.

Speaking to Inside The Ropes, the SmackDown GM discussed his history with Cody Rhodes and LA Knight. Aldis also said that he has chemistry with Roman Reigns and there is something there to work with. He noted that there are a lot of things that could happen, but there is no need to rush.

"I want to be a significant part of WWE programming. I really love where things are for me at the moment. I think we've only really scratched the surface. The chemistry with Roman [Reigns] I felt was very obvious and palpable. There's something there. There's a history with Cody [Rhodes]. There's history with LA Knight. There's a lot of things that can be done. At the same time, there doesn't need to be any rush to do any of thise things," said Aldis. [From 35:48 to 36:42]

The WWE Draft represents a fresh start for much of the roster. It will be interesting to see which big names will be switching brands and if there will be any surprising NXT call-ups during this year's draft.