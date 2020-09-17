Nick Aldis defeats Mike Bennett in the main event of UWN Primetime Live premiere, retains NWA Championship

After weeks of buildup, Nick Aldis defeated Mike Bennett to successfully defend the NWA World's Heavyweight Championship in the main event of United Wrestling Network's Primetime Live. This title defense allows Aldis to continue his 695-day reign with the NWA's richest prize in one of the most impressive championship runs in wrestling.

Mike Bennett was a part of WWE's mass release of talent in April. After some time away, Bennett challenged Nick Aldis to this title match on the premiere edition of UWN Primetime Live. The former WWE 24/7 Champion was accompanied to the ring by his wife, Maria Kanellis. In a reversal of their roles in WWE, Maria decided to be known by "Maria Bennett" in support of her husband's big match.

The two men put on solid performances to deliver a worthwhile conclusion to the debut of Primetime Live. This was a good building-block show as the NWA and UWN start off this new weekly pay-per-view series featuring stars from the two promotions as well as NJPW and much more. There were some issues regarding the telecast on FITE TV as well as a power outage prior to the production, which Aldis addressed on social media.

All I can say regarding the issues with the ppv tonight is @nwa fans deserve better, and you will get it. Also we busted our asses in what time we had to deliver a main event and Mike Bennett is a quality professional and he deserves your respect. — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) September 16, 2020

Nick Aldis apologized for issues with the pay-per-view telecast of UWN Primetime Live on FITE TV. This was a statement by not just the NWA World's Heavyweight Champion, but the Special Correspondent for FITE TV. Aldis was named to his new role for FITE TV's Global Digital Brand last month. FITE TV announced this with a press release stating:

THURSDAY, AUGUST 20, 2020 — FITE, the premier global digital platform for sports and entertainment, announced today that Nick Aldis, businessman and Pro Wrestling superstar, would add an additional title to his resume, serving in the role as a Special Correspondent for the company. Aldis has a deep background in media duties which have served him well both in his professional life as well as in the wrestling arena.

This latest move for Aldis really emphasizes the widespread reach that the NWA World's Heavyweight Champion has made in recent years. He also has a role as a booker in NWA as well. Nick Aldis has made great strides in the wrestling business. His influence will now reach across the business with this new role.