United Wrestling Network (UWN) announced that they will team with the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) to host a new live weekly pay-per-view series that will air on cable, satellite, and FITE TV. The two companies revealed that the series entitled "United Wrestling Network's Primetime LIVE" will premiere on Sept. 15. The debut will air at 9 pm EST, live from Thunder Studios' Long Beach Studios.

The new series will feature stars from NWA, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood, the NJPW LA dojo, and other promotions. This is the first weekly wrestling pay-per-view series since IMPACT Wrestling, then known as TNA, had a weekly pay-per-view series when promotion was introduced in 2002.

NWA and UWN Championships at the forefront of the new weekly PPV series

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, Nick Aldis, was among the stars of the promotion who were excited about this announcement. The UWN sent out the following press release:

This unprecedented new series will be a grand showcase of acclaimed talent and competitors from all regions and different promotions across the globe in their quest to settle real-life feuds and attain championship glory – with an emphasis on the NWA and UWN Championships. Each week on UWN: Primetime LIVE anything can happen, in the ring and behind-the-scenes.

Primetime LIVE is quite the endeavor that adds another weekly wrestling series for viewers to enjoy. For fans of NWA, this won't replace NWA Powerrr. Instead, it will be a separate venture. Not only are fans and wrestlers sure to be excited, but the head of the NWA is also looking forward to what the new series will deliver. NWA President Billy Corgan commented:

I’m pleased that we are finally able to announce some good news, and in partnering with United Wrestling Network we’ll be able to get back to work with what promises to be top-tier matchups, and soon. It goes without saying that 2020 has been a challenging year for everyone, and our goal in re-establishing in-ring NWA action was to make sure that our talent would be protected working within the now established safety protocols, as well as delivering consistent, high quality content like our vaunted shows NWA POWERRR, and ‘Ten Pounds of Gold’. But this will be more than just a weekly, live PPV broadcast, as we plan on shooting additional content for the NWA YouTube channel and our Patreon subscribers. My goal here is simple: to provide the best contests possible with the greatest talent available, carrying on the great legacy of the National Wrestling Alliance as an independent governing body. And in that we hope to feature at least one championship match on every live broadcast.

The NWA President and UWN Primetime LIVE's Executive Producer, David Marquez, also released a statement about the precautions that will be put in place in light of COVID-19 for the series, stating:

The health and safety of our athletes, cast, staff and crew are extremely important to us and we’ll be following Thunder Studio’s COVID-19 protocol. Every member of this production will undergo testing, temperature checks and all other local and national medical requirements. UWN: Primetime LIVE will utilize Thunder’s Zoning System identifying parts of the studio where we are authorized to enter. We will also have an onsite physician to supervise all testing.

We will have to wait and see what the new series will have to offer. With the partnership between NWA and other promotions, the UWN Primetime LIVE will produce something unique during the current wrestling landscape.