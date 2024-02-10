Nick Aldis sends 10-word message ahead of WWE SmackDown

The WWE SmackDown General Manager has issued an alert to fans and workers. Nick Aldis is ready to address several issues as controversy surrounds tonight's episode of SmackDown on FOX.

WWE Elimination Chamber in Australia is the next stop on The Road to WrestleMania 40. Things are tense right now as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared at Thursday's WrestleMania XL Kickoff event to cement his spot in the main event with Roman Reigns, but Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes confirmed the spot is his, which did not sit well with The Great One.

The blue brand has more controversy surrounding the United States Championship as Logan Paul cheated to retain over Kevin Owens at The Rumble. The shenanigans continued last week, but The Prizefighter vowed to continue fighting. As seen below, Aldis took to X ahead of SmackDown and put the focus on these two matters.

"Lots to discuss... #SmackDown tonight live at 8/7c on @FOXTV," he wrote.

Paul is rumored for a rematch with Owens at Elimination Chamber or some sort of multi-man ladder match for the title at WrestleMania. The idea of a Ladder Match for the United States Championship has also been thrown around. The Maverick arrived at the arena earlier today and took a bold shot at The Rock.

Nick Aldis thanks returning WWE Superstar

The WWE Universe knew 2024 would be a big year for pro wrestlers entering free agency, and the recent Royal Rumble event brought returns and debuts to the company.

The Women's Royal Rumble featured the return of Naomi. Also known as Trinity in TNA, the one-time Knockouts World Champion thanked her former employer. She also thanked the SmackDown General Manager after being signed to WWE's blue brand last Friday. Aldis responded with praise.

"Thank YOU: You knew I had to make sure #SmackDown feels the Glow. [smiling face with sunglasses emoji]," he said.

Naomi entered the 30-woman match at #2 and went at it with Natalya to start. She lasted 1:02:18 and was the 25th elimination, tossed out by the debuting Jade Cargill. Naomi had two eliminations - she eliminated Alba Fyre, and then she and Cargill eliminated Becky Lynch.

What is your bold prediction for tonight's SmackDown? Do you want to see Naomi and Jimmy Uso hook up in the storylines? Sound off in the comments below!

