Nick Aldis teases potential in-ring return against current WWE Champion

Nick Aldis has seemingly hinted at a return to the ring with a current WWE Champion. The Chief Content Officer Triple H introduced the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion as the General Manager of SmackDown in October last year.

Meanwhile Cody Rhodes finally 'finished his story' at WrestleMania XL and captured the Undisputed WWE Championship from Roman Reigns. However, he had a rivalry with Nick Aldis over the NWA world title that culminated at All In 2018.

The American Nightmare had defeated Aldis to capture the title at the event and it appears that the veteran has not forgotten the loss. Aldis took to social media to share a cryptic message along with a photograph of himself and Rhodes on SmackDown.

"The North Remembers," he wrote.

Cody Rhodes has officially made the jump to SmackDown after becoming the Undisputed WWE Champion. He successfully defended the title against AJ Styles last weekend at Backlash 2024 in France and will be battling Logan Paul at King and Queen of the Ring on May 25 in Saudi Arabia.

Nick Aldis praises WWE SmackDown star for her look

SmackDown GM Nick Aldis recently discussed Jade Cargill's potential in the company and noted that she has the look of a WWE Superstar.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter last month, Aldis claimed that nobody really "had the look" more than Jade Cargill. The former NWA champion added that Cargill passes the airport test as fans are regularly drawn to her.

"She is a force, right? I think one of the things you talk about in wrestling and I feel like has become a bit of a sort of taboo subject is the look. But to me, sorry, I am always going to be of the opinion that the look is tremendously important. And to me nobody has ever really had the look in more of a way than Jade Cargill does, right? You hear about the old adage. The airport test. I have been in the airport with Jade Cargill and watched people you know, just head turning... She is very magnetic," he said. [From 00:47 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Nick Aldis has thrived in his role as an authority figure in the company so far. It will be interesting to see if the 37-year-old ever returns to the ring sometime down the line.

