Nick Khan finally breaks silence about the allegations against Vince McMahon

WWE President Nick Khan has finally broken his silence on the disturbing allegations against Vince McMahon. The former WWE CEO resigned from the company ahead of Royal Rumble 2024.

Vince McMahon has been accused of sex trafficking by former employee Janel Grant. Former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis was also implicated in the lawsuit and has since come out against McMahon.

Speaking on The Town with Matthew Belloni, Nick Khan was asked if the deal with Netflix for RAW starting in 2025 would have been possible if Vince McMahon were a part of the company. Khan noted that the allegations against McMahon were horrific and led to his departure.

"I don't know about killed, but it certainly wouldn't have helped the deal. Those allegations are obviously horrific and serious. And we take them, and interpret them the same way any other reasonable person or organization would interpret them. You saw the quick resignation," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Former WWE star disturbed by allegations against Vince McMahon

Wrestling legend Rob Van Dam (RVD) recently opened up about the lawsuit against Vince McMahon and admitted that he was sickened by it.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, RVD was asked about the ongoing situation with the former WWE CEO. The veteran revealed he was sickened by the allegations and viewed McMahon as a father figure.

"Well first off it's kind of crazy right? And I'm really shocked and sickened by it, you know. When it's all over YouTube and every channel, seems like I can watch about it and learn about it for a while, but then I start feeling like not good, you know? I respected the hell out of this guy, like he was like a father figure in a way to me, and I told him that, you know? He's like the most important person I knew, one of the most recognizable and the most famous," said RVD.

Triple H has taken over creative responsibility for the promotion and the product is incredibly hot heading into WrestleMania 40 this weekend.

