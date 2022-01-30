"People are talking" - Nikki A.S.H. reacts to legendary star returning to WWE for Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

Nikki A.S.H. recently revealed how thrilled she is to see Mickie James return for the Royal Rumble.

The legendary star was shockingly announced for the Rumble despite being the reigning IMPACT Knockouts Champion, and Nikki A.S.H. was happy to once again work with the veteran star.

A.S.H has known Mickie James since before joining WWE and recalled having nothing but pleasant memories of interacting with the 6-time women's champion. The RAW Superstar noted that there was a considerable amount of hype around the Royal Rumble due to all the returning names, and she was grateful to be a part of the historic event.

Here's what Nikki A.S.H. told Kevin Kellam during the Sportskeeda Wrestling exclusive:

"You know, for me, I absolutely love and adore Mickie James,'' said Nikki A.S.H. ''I actually knew Mickie before coming to WWE, and she was always so awesome. (...) She would always give me advice if I asked, and she was just great. She was just a nurturing presence. So, I'm excited to see Mickie again, (...) People are talking about the Royal Rumble. People are talking about Mickie James. People are talking about the Bella Twins. People are talking about Nikki Almost a Superhero. That's what we do! We make people have conversations, and it's exciting. It's thrilling to be a part of, and, for one, I cannot wait to see Mickie James." [03:13 - 04:27]

Nikki A.S.H. is ready to face talent from other locker rooms

Mickie James' announced comeback has seemingly opened the "Forbidden Door," and fans expect more wrestlers from other companies to appear in the WWE.

Nikki A.S.H. had no problems with the possibility as she was willing to work with people from outside the WWE 'circle'.

The former RAW Women's Champion tapped into her character and sent out a message to all the performers who could be planning on making inroads into the WWE.

"For me, anyone that comes into my world, they are entering superhero world, you know, whether it be no matter what locker room they are from, they are entering into my circle, my space, and I'm a superhero,'' Nikki added. ''So, for me, from any locker room, they are welcome. It's a challenge almost, you know, coming into the superhero world, and I will fight any of the supervillians that I face." [04:28 - 05:05]

A.S.H. opened up on various other topics during the latest SK Wrestling interview as she discussed her issues with Rhea Ripley, Royal Rumble predictions, and her WrestleMania 38 goal.

