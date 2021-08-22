Nikki A.S.H. responds to potentially turning 'evil' before WWE SummerSlam 2021 (Exclusive)

WWE superstar Nikki A.S.H. vehemently denied turning evil in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda ahead of SummerSlam 2021. The reigning RAW Women's Champion revealed that she wants to portray a complex character instead.

On WWE RAW's final episode before SummerSlam 2021, Nikki A.S.H. locked horns with Rhea Ripley in a Single's match while Charlotte Flair was seated at the commentator's desk. Ripley pinned the champion, and the latter responded by launching an unexpected attack on The Queen.

Nikki A.S.H. explained in a recent interview that her actions shouldn't be confused with an 'evil' turn. Instead, she wants to show that her mischievous and hostile sides can co-exist. Nikki further argued that humans are complex, and she wants to mirror that trait in her on-screen gimmick in WWE.

"Not 'almost' evil," explained Nikki A.S.H. "For me, I really believe in presenting a character with so many different layers. And there is so much about Nikki A.S.H.; I mean, this is a baby. There's still so much left to explore. Like for me, in Nikki A.S.H., there is a playful, mischievous side which we have not really explored just yet. And we have a more aggressive side that's like, "Hey, don't take me lightly. Don't bully me. I'll stand up for myself." And then we have very like jolly, very playful and happy character. So I take such pride in presenting a character what are the different parts because, to me, human beings are very complex. The characters that we present should also be complex. Don't get me wrong, I want a character that's relatable, and I want a character that some people understand and something that appeals to different members of the audience."

Nikki A.S.H. further discussed why she wanted to pick a character that connects with a younger WWE audience. She wants to explore other dimensions of her gimmick and is excited to unveil new sides to her character. Nikki believes she should be aggressive in her title defense at SummerSlam 2021 as it is an honor to carry the title into the pay-per-view.

"I really wanted to do a character that connected with the younger fans, with the younger audience members. It's because I've got nephews, you know, and I've got friends. I'm close with them, and I am friends with their kids. For me, that's really important. I think that within that, there are so many whims to explore, and there are so many layers. So you may see a more aggressive Nikki because that's what the story needs. And I'm excited to keep exploring that. I'm a champion. I'm walking into this as a champion. There's a responsibility, there's an honor, and there's a privilege. But you know, going in as a competitor at all costs, I have to defend my RAW Women's Championship," concluded Nikki A.S.H.

Nikki A.S.H. will put her WWE RAW Women's Championship on the line in a triple-threat match against Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley. On the back of recent backstage reports, there's anticipation surrounding Becky Lynch's potential return at WWE SummerSlam 2021.

Nikki A.S.H.'s women's championship reign on WWE RAW

Last month, Nikki A.S.H. cashed in her Money in the Bank contract and won the RAW Women's Championship -- her first singles title in WWE. She then defended her title against Charlotte Flair in a No Holds Barred match before Rhea Ripley entered the title picture.

In the weeks leading up to WWE SummerSlam, both Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair have pinned the RAW Women's Championship. The creative team has booked her as an underdog ahead of the pay-per-view, and she has acknowledged that it is the biggest match of her life.

Can Nikki A.S.H. successfully retain her RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam tonight? Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more updates.

