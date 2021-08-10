Nikki A.S.H. on her rise to the RAW Women's Championship and dealing with her detractors

Nikki A.S.H. recently discussed her character's quick rise to the WWE RAW Women's Championship and how she focuses on positive fan interactions over the detractors.

Nikki A.S.H. recently sat down with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report to discuss all things WWE. When asked about the quick process from introducing the character to winning Money in the Bank to cashing it in 24 hours later to become the RAW Women's Champion for the first time, Nikki A.S.H. calls the entire experience a whirlwind.

"Money in the Bank, winning that in Texas, the ladder match, and then cashing in the next night, it's been a whirlwind," Nikki A.S.H. said. "It's been an amazing whirlwind and almost like an amazing dream that I don't want someone to wake me up from. I'm enjoying this wave of momentum, and it's taking me to SummerSlam in a Triple Threat for the Raw Women's Championship where I will be defending my Raw Women's Championship. I'm on cloud nine. Winning the Money in the Bank meant a lot, and it led me to becoming the Raw Women's champion."

“Now I know, that only love can truly save the world. So I stay, I fight, and I give, for the world I know can be.”

—Wonder Woman 🦸‍♀️⚡️🦋



Raw is back in Orlando tonight but this time, with the the @WWE universe!!! #WWERAW @USA_Network @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/Rs4PKwz8M0 — Nikki A.S.H , ALMOST SUPER HERO (@NikkiCrossWWE) August 9, 2021

Nikki A.S.H. is focusing more on positivity and less on the detractors

Nikki A.S.H. is well aware of her detractors. But she has made a conscious effort to focus more on the positivity and joy her fanbase provides her with over what the detractors have to say about her character.

"One of the most important things is connecting with for fans, and I love exploring that connection, and I'm excited to be in front of live fans again at live events leading up to SummerSlam," Nikki A.S.H. said. "There's been so much positivity and joy. I've seen the fan art, which I pretty much share on a daily basis on my Twitter, and all the outpouring of messages from everyone. I'm inspired by it. I'm empowered by that. I'm just so excited.

Nikki A.S.H defends her RAW Women's Title against Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam in what is sure to be an interesting match.

Do you think the Nikki A.S.H. character has gotten too much too soon? Should she have cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase so quickly? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

