Nikki A.S.H.'s husband sends a heartfelt message following her title victory on WWE RAW

Just 24 hours after winning the women's Money in the Bank, Nikki A.S.H. shocked the world by cashing in her contract on Monday Night RAW.

The main event of the night saw RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair defend her title against Rhea Ripley. The match ended in a disqualification, and Ripley attacked Flair after the bell. Nikki A.S.H. then made her way to the ring, cashed in her Money in the Bank contract, and pinned The Queen to become the new RAW Women's Champion.

This win marked Nikki A.S.H.'s first singles title victory in WWE and surely the biggest moment of her career. In response, Nikki A.S.H.'s husband and former WWE Superstar Big Damo, formerly known as Killian Dain, sent out a heartfelt message on Twitter.

"It wasn't working - but you didn't cry, didn't get salty online, didn't hate on your peers success," wrote Damo. "Instead you worked crazy hard in the gym & you worked crazy hard in the ring. You went above & beyond to get this pitch right & you nailed it. You finished this day a @WWE Champion."

It wasn't working - but you didn't cry, didn't get salty online, didn't hate on your peers success



Instead you worked crazy hard in the gym & you worked crazy hard in the ring. You went above & beyond to get this pitch right & you nailed it



You finished this day a @WWE Champion pic.twitter.com/rCvVmzZd4v — Big Damo (@DamoMackle) July 20, 2021

"I'm hoping we can get a couple of years out of this" - Big Damo on Nikki A.S.H.'s new gimmick

Killian Dain in WWE

Last month on RAW, Nikki Cross debuted her new superhero gimmick - Nikki A.S.H. (Almost a Super Hero). The gimmick received mixed reactions from the fans, but as it turns out now, backstage management is pretty high on her new character.

During a recent interview on the It's My House Podcast, Big Damo spoke about Nikki's new gimmick and how it could become a huge hit among the younger fans.

"I'm hoping we can get a couple of years out of this, because I think she's brilliant for kids," said Damo. "I grew up loving the cartoon era of WWE, because you know, those those colourful characters are what drew me in, and we need to think about the next generation, how do we get kids interested these days?"

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on Nikki A.S.H. becoming the new RAW Women's Champion.

Watch Amazing WWE Videos, Interviews with your favourite wrestlers and more on SK Wrestling YT

Edited by Colin Tessier