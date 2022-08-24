Nikki A.S.H. shares wholesome reunion with released WWE Superstar

Former RAW Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. recently sent out a tweet about reuniting with former WWE Superstar and her husband, Killian Dain (now known as Big Damo).

Nikki is currently teaming up with fellow Scottish wrestler Doudrop. The two lost in the first round of the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament to the team of Alexa Bliss and Asuka. The two will now be taking part in a second-chance fatal four-way match on this week's SmackDown. This comes in light of Gigi Dolin suffering an injury.

WWE's "Almost a SuperHero" got her start in the company of NXT as part of the Sanity faction alongside Eric Young, Alexander Wolff, and Killian Dain. She and Dain have been dating since.Additionally, both come from the UK, as Damo is from Northern Ireland.

The former Money In The Bank winner recently tweeted about seeing her real-life partner after two weeks:

"After almost two weeks I get to see @DamoMackle today!" she wrote

With WWE going through a change as Triple H takes over Creative, some fans have been clamoring for A.S.H to return to her former gimmick of Nikki Cross.

Nikki A.S.H. shares her grand goals for 2023

Nikki A.S.H. recently shared her huge goals for 2023, aiming to be one of the most successful WWE Superstars next year.

The former Nikki Cross hasn't had much success in the company, outside a few reigns with the 24/7 Championship. She now plans to change that in the future.

In a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, the RAW Superstar shared what she wants to accomplish next year. She said that she is aiming to win the 2023 Royal Rumble, main event WrestleMania 39, and become a grand-slam champion:

"I’ve captured the RAW Women’s Championship. I’ve captured the tag team championships. I have captured the 24/7 Championship. I have won Money in the Bank. I need to win the Royal Rumble," Nikki A.S.H. said. "I need to win the Royal Rumble, and then I need to go on to main-event WrestleMania 39, and I’ll go for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, whether it be Liv Morgan, whether it be Ronda Rousey. Let’s do it. Grand Slam Nikki A.S.H. Let’s call Denny’s. Let’s call IHOP. Grand Slam, baby." [H/T: Fightful]

While her ambitions are high at the moment, with WWE now going in a new direction and the company seemingly seeing a change in guard, never say never.

