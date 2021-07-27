Nikki A.S.H. to face Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat match at SummerSlam

Nikki A.S.H. made history just a week ago when she won her first major title in WWE. The Almost Superhero defeated Charlotte Flair after cashing in on her Money in the Bank contract to become RAW Women's Championship.

Almost a week later, and Nikki A.S.H. opened this week's episode of Monday Night RAW where she addressed the WWE Universe.

It was here that Nikki A.S.H. was rudely interrupted by the likes of Charlotte Flair, who went on a rant insulting both Nikki and the WWE Universe present at the T-Mobile center in Kansas City, Missouri. This would in turn lead to Rhea Ripley coming out in order to insult the Queen.

But the key point in both their interruptions is that they want a shot at Nikki A.S.H. for the RAW Women's Championship. It was here that WWE officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville stepped in to officially announce a Triple Threat match for the title at SummerSlam.

It is the first official match to be confirmed for this year's edition of SummerSlam and it certainly is a banger. All three women are bonafide superstars and will entertain the WWE Universe with their superb talent at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Nikki A.S.H. felt underestimated by both Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley were too engrossed in their own battles to pay any attention to Nikki A.S.H. Even after the Almost Superhero won the Money in the Bank ladder match, not one of them was able to predict that she would cash-in just one night after her win.

As such, it comes as no surprise to hear that Nikki A.S.H. felt that she was underestimated by both her SummerSlam opponents, despite the fact that she had beaten both of them in consecutive Beat the Clock challenges. Discussing this on the most recent episode of WWE's The Bump.

Nikki A.S.H. explains the meaning of her attire and also gives @RheaRipley_WWE some props on #WWETheBump! pic.twitter.com/AcCTtDuhbS — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 21, 2021

Nevertheless, Nikki A.S.H. believes that both superstars have learned their lesson and are now taking her very seriously.

Who will come out on top at SummerSlam? Will it be Nikki A.S.H., Charlotte Flair or Rhea Ripley? Share your thoughts and predictions with us in the comments section below.

