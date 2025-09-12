Nikki Bella breaks silence after AJ Lee returns to WWE; discusses emotional backstage moment

Nikki Bella revealed that she and AJ Lee shared an emotional backstage moment last Monday on WWE RAW. Bella and Lee were bitter rivals during their first stint with the company, and now they're back again at the same time.

Ad

After making sporadic appearances since 2018, Nikki made her full-time return to WWE this year. AJ, on the other hand, came back after more than a decade to help her husband CM Punk even the odds against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Nikki and Brie Show, Nikki Bella shared details about talking to AJ Lee backstage last Monday on RAW. They caught up with each other's lives while also expressing the need to work together again during their second stint with WWE.

Ad

Trending

"AJ's back, and so she and I were chatting for a bit backstage, and we both were just saying, you know, how crazy it is, but she was like, 'I just love that you're here, why I'm back,' and I'm like, 'No, I'm so happy you're back,' and I'm like, 'We both look so good. Us Latinas.' It was great talking to her," Nikki said.

Ad

How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!

The Hall of Famer added:

"I actually hope we get a moment because when you think about it, everyone's talking about it on the internet and it is true. I mean, we were so much of each other’s most important stories at that time with the Divas Championship before she had left and even with you and Paige, it was so much about us, and so the fact that we both are there. We have to have a moment." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Ad

Ad

Nikki Bella also suggested having a backstage segment with AJ Lee next Monday on RAW. She wants the interaction for their diehard fans who have supported them throughout their journey.

Nikki Bella on a two-match losing streak

It has been a tough return for Nikki Bella this year, failed to win the Royal Rumble and the Battle Royal at Evolution 2. She did get her first singles win in over seven years last July 14, when she defeated Chelsea Green on RAW.

However, Bella has since lost to Becky Lynch at Clash in Paris and failing to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship. She then suffered a submission defeat to Asuka last Monday, which was her first back-to-back singles losses since 2015, as per Cagematch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More

Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!