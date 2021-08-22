Nikki Bella reveals she was not allowed to attend WWE SummerSlam

After weeks of buildup and a few unforeseen twists, SummerSlam 2021 is finally in the books, and WWE pulled out all the stops to make it a memorable event. Nikki Bella, however, took to Instagram to reveal that she wasn't allowed to be at the highly-publicized WWE show in Las Vegas.

The former WWE Divas Champion didn't specify why she was barred from attending the biggest wrestling pay-per-view of the summer.

Nikki Bella also posted a few photos from the Park MGM resort's bar in Las Vegas, which you can view below:

"When you’re not allowed to go to SummerSlam in Vegas….. lol 🥂💃🏽🍹"

Nikki Bella first dropped a teaser regarding a potential SummerSlam appearance on August 14th when she took the fans' opinion on her wardrobe choice for SummerSlam.

"Hhmmm looking through my closet and deciding what to wear to SummerSlam next week??? Thoughts? N" tweeted Nikki Bella a few days ago.

Bella's social media activity leading into SummerSlam all but confirmed her rumored backstage presence on the show. S, the WWE Hall of Famer's latest revelation is bound to bring up several questions amongst fans.

We have no updates regarding why Nikki Bella was kept away from the Allegiant Stadium despite the retired star being in Las Vegas.

Considering how backstage details can't be a secret for long these days in pro wrestling, fans should ideally get their answers about Nikki Bella's SummerSlam situation pretty soon.

The biggest takeaways from SummerSlam 2021

Nikki Bella's ex-fiancé, John Cena, headlined SummerSlam and was beaten by Roman Reigns following a nail-biting Universal title match. Brock Lesnar returned after the championship showdown and confronted The Tribal Chief, who retreated and refrained from engaging in a brawl.

However, the Beast Incarnate did taste some offensive action as he returned after SummerSlam went off the air to destroy a worn-out John Cena.

While Brock Lesnar ended SummerSlam on a high, Becky Lynch set the tone for the night by making her surprise comeback for an impromptu SmackDown Women's Championship match with Bianca Belair.

The Man needed just ten seconds to win the title after catching "The EST of WWE" with a Manhandle Slam. SummerSlam 2021 had eleven matches, including Big E's contest against Baron Corbin from the kick-off show.

WWE also booked four title changes throughout the night, and in case you missed the full results and highlights of SummerSlam 2021, you can get a complete rundown of all that happened at the event right here.

