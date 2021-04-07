Nikki Bella sends a special message to John Cena during Hall of Fame speech 

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella had a special message for John Cena during her Induction speech.

Nikki Bella and John Cena were once engaged to be married. Things didn't work out between the two and they eventually split. Brie and Nikki Bella were inducted into the Hall of Fame last year, but WWE couldn't hold an actual ceremony because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony was taped a few days ago and aired a few hours ago on the WWE Network and Peacock.

Nikki Bella had a heartfelt message for John Cena during her 2021 WWE Hall of Fame induction speech. Here's what Nikki had to say to Cena:

"And to John, thank you for teaching me a lot about this business and helping me truly find my fearless side."

Thank you Trish! Thank you so much for your incredible words! Meant the world to us Bellas! https://t.co/qQRV3PdlX4 — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 7, 2021

Nikki Bella and John Cena are on good terms following their split

Nikki Bella and John Cena began dating way back in 2012. They even took on The Miz and Maryse in a Mixed tag team match at WrestleMania 33, following which Cena proposed to Nikki Bella in the middle of the ring. Nikki accepted to a huge pop from the fans in attendance.

Wow Bella Army thank you so much for all of your amazing tweets 🥰 You truly are putting Brie and I on cloud nine!!! Thank you!!! — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 7, 2021

Nikki Bella and John Cena's wedding was planned for May 5, 2018, but they called off their engagement in April. Nikki has been all praises for Cena on several occasions following her split with the former WWE Champion. She disclosed last year that Cena contacted her after the birth of her child.

"So with the baby, he reached out to Brie and I both. We haven’t had an individual conversation in gosh, I don’t know how long, but it was very short and sweet!"

John Cena is currently busy filming Peacemaker and will almost certainly miss WrestleMania 37 this year. Cena has been featured in every single WrestleMania ever since his first appearance at the event in 2003.