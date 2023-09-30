Nikki Bella spotted with former WWE Champion during recent event

Hall of Famer Nikki Bella recently was spotted with the former world champion outside of WWE for a major show.

The star in question is Drew McIntyre, who has been a two-time WWE Champion during his current stint in the company. The Scottish Warrior is a regular star on TV and a fan favorite too.

However, in recent times, the former world champion has shown signs of turning heel on Monday Night RAW. The major reason for this is possibly because of Jey Uso's arrival at the Red brand show thanks to Cody Rhodes.

After retiring from World Wrestling Entertainment, the former Divas Champion came into the limelight and became a popular TV star. As of now, Nikki Bella is the host of a game show called Barmageddon.

The 2023 People's Choice Country Awards was hosted from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House on September 28th, Thursday night. During the 39-year-old female star's visit to PCCA, she met Drew McIntyre who was in attendance.

The WWE Hall of Famer took to Instagram stories and shared a photo with The Scottish Warrior during the People's Choice Country Awards.

Check out the screengrab of one-half of The Bella Twin's Instagram story below:

Nikki Bella's sister teased her in-ring return after recent WWE contract expiration

The other half of The Bella Twins - Brie Bella's contract with the Stamford-based promotion expired in March 2023, before she changed her name to Brie Garcia.

During a Q&A session on Instagram, Brie asked fans to ask some intriguing questions. When a fan asked whether or not the 39-year-old female star would wrestle ever again, she had an optimistic response.

"I will…waiting for Buddy to grow a little more. The great thing is there’s so many companies with great opponents!!! I’d loved to wrestle Saraya again, Brit Baker…..love to go wrestle [Trinity]…Can’t wait to see her and Mickey in action…..first on my list is The IIconics…wrestle them in Australia would be amazing!"

It remains to be seen if the WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins will make their return to the Stamford-based company for one last run.

