Nikki Cross shares heartwarming reason for WWE RAW absence 

Nikki Cross has not appeared on WWE RAW in some time and has shared a heartwarming message ahead of tonight's show. This week's episode of the red brand will air live from South Carolina.

The former RAW Women's Champion has not competed in a match since the number-one contender Battle Royal last November ahead of Survivor Series. Zoey Stark won the Battle Royal but was no match for Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley at the premium live event.

Ahead of tonight's edition of RAW, Nikki Cross shared a heartwarming update with her husband, Big Damo, formerly known as WWE Superstar Killian Dain. The couple donated blood and Cross asked fans to do the same if possible.

"Donate Blood if you can. You could save someone’s life today ❤️🩸 thank you One Blood organisation ! @DamoMackle," she wrote.

Nikki Cross and Killian Dain were a part of the popular SAnitY faction in NXT but the group did not have the same success on the main roster. Cross is the only member of the group still on the company's roster.

Vince Russo suggests Nikki Cross live her gimmick to get back at WWE

Former WWE writer Vince Russo suggested that Nikki Cross become her gimmick backstage as a way to get back at the promotion last year.

Speaking on Sportkeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo noted that the company put Big Vito in a dress back in the day just because he was friends with him. Russo stated that Cross should live her silent gimmick everywhere as a reaction to the bad creative.

"That's what she needs to do. If I'm her, I'm walking around like that backstage. I'm walking around like that in catering. Bro, I'm like that if I'm in the women's room. That's exactly what I'm doing," stated Russo. [39:05 - 39:20]

Nikki Cross captured the RAW Women's Championship while portraying the Nikki A.S.H. character and was also the final 24/7 champion. It will be interesting to see if WWE has any plans for the veteran moving forward.

