Nikki Cross shares a message ahead of her potential in-ring WWE return at Royal Rumble

Nikki Cross has a cryptic message for the WWE Universe ahead of her potential in-ring return at Royal Rumble 2023. The message was inspired by the lyrics of the 'I Will Wait' song by Mumford & Sons.

The 33-year-old has not been seen in the WWE ring for a few weeks on the red brand. However, Cross made several sneaky appearances, teasing a comeback with a darker gimmick. Nikki underwent a significant transformation in October 2022, reverting to her previous 'unhinged' gimmick.

Backstage, she has been stalking WWE Superstar Candice LeRae for a few weeks on RAW. As a result, the former Women's Tag Team Champion has possibly now turned her attention to The Poison Pixie.

Following an absence from the squared circle, Nikki Cross took to Twitter to tease her appearance during the Women's Royal Rumble match on January 28.

"Now I'll be bold As well as strong And use my head alongside my heart So take my flesh And fix my eyes A tethered mind free from the lies," Cross wrote.

Check out her tweet below:

Nicola Glencross @WWENikkiCross Now I'll be bold

As well as strong

And use my head alongside my heart

So take my flesh

And fix my eyes

A tethered mind free from the lies Now I'll be boldAs well as strongAnd use my head alongside my heartSo take my fleshAnd fix my eyesA tethered mind free from the lies https://t.co/pWZvlSKqoH

In the 'I Will Wait' song, lead singer Marcus Mumford sings about the challenges of maintaining a relationship amidst life conflicts on the road.

Nikki Cross may return at Royal Rumble with her former gimmick

Cross joined SAnitY when she made her NXT debut in 2016. The sinister group previously included Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe, and the former RAW Women's Champion.

Nikki took on the group's Sinister Sister role and adopted a crazy persona to fit in. In 2018, the faction was promoted to the main roster without Cross.

On December 20, 2022, the 33-year-old tweeted an enigmatic video, fueling speculation about the faction's return to WWE.

"Look at all the pretty bubbles. Oh, the bubbles are for you; it's snowing. I'll make sure you get what you want; I'll make sure you get what you want for Christmas," Nikki Cross said.

Cross spoke to her former gimmick with a curly-haired girl drawn on a blackboard in the video. With an evil laugh, she also claimed that she would get the curly-haired girl whatever she desired for Christmas.

Hence, the former RAW Women's Champion may return to her old gimmick with curly hair at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Do you think Nikki Cross will return to the 2023 Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Check out 36 Amazing stats and facts from 36 years of the WWE Royal Rumble

Poll : 0 votes